The shooting of an unarmed 17-year-old eating in his car at a McDonald's parking lot in San Antonio was a "failure for one individual police officer" who is now in custody and facing aggravated assault charges, the police chief said Tuesday.

The police shooting, which left the teenager in critical condition, happened October 2, when now-former San Antonio officer James Brennand responded to an unrelated disturbance call at the restaurant and saw a car he believed had evaded police the day before.

