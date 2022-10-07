San Antonio cop fired after shooting teen in McDonald's parking lot

A San Antonio Police Department officer has been fired after shooting a 17-year-old boy who was eating a meal in a McDonald's parking lot Sunday, the department said.

 San Antonio Police Department

The unnamed officer, described by the department as a probationary officer with seven months' experience, was fired for violating the department's "tactics, training, and procedures," police said.