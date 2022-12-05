Same-sex marriage fight continues Monday at the Supreme Court with challenge from website designer

Same-sex marriage fight continues Monday at the Supreme Court with challenge from website designer Lorie Smith - shown in her office on November 7, in Littleton, Colorado.

 David Zalubowski/AP

The Supreme Court will revisit the intersection of LGBTQ rights and religious liberty on Monday, when it takes up the case of a graphic designer who seeks to start a website business to celebrate weddings -- but does not want to work with same-sex couples.

The case comes as supporters of LGBTQ rights fear the 6-3 conservative majority -- fresh off its decision to reverse a near 50-year-old abortion precedent -- may be setting its sights on ultimately reversing a landmark 2015 opinion called Obergefell v. Hodges that cleared the way for same-sex marriage nationwide.

Tags