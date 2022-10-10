Russian-speaking hackers knock multiple US airport websites offline. No impact on operations reported

Russian-speaking hackers knock multiple US airport websites offline on Monday. Travelers are here seen going through Hartsfield Jackson International Airport in Atlanta on July 2.

 Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

More than a dozen public-facing airport websites, including those for some of the nation's largest airports, appeared inaccessible Monday morning, and Russian-speaking hackers claimed responsibility.

No immediate signs of impact to actual air travel were reported, suggesting the issue may be an inconvenience for people seeking travel information.

CNN's Katie Bo Lillis contributed to this report.