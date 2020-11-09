Russian soldier kills three officers in attack at military base

A Russian soldier killed an officer with an ax and then shot two more officers at a military base near Voronezh, southern Russia, the country's investigative committee said in a statement Monday.
"According to the investigation, on November 9, 2020, at 5:30 a.m. [the soldier] killed an officer using an ax in order to obtain a weapon and after that shot his colleagues, two of them died, one was wounded," the body said.
The military department of the Voronezh Investigative Committee has launched a criminal probe into the incident.
The suspect has been detained, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing a statement from the Western Military District.
The shooter's motives were not immediately clear but the investigators said they will assign examinations to establish his mental state.
