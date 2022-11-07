Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin appears to admit to US election interference

Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Kremlin-linked oligarch known as "Vladimir Putin's chef," appeared to admit to Russian interference in US elections in a Telegram post on November 7. Prigozhin is pictured here in Vladivostok, Russia, in 2016.

 Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Kremlin-linked oligarch known as "Vladimir Putin's chef," appeared to admit to Russian interference in US elections in a Telegram post on Monday.

Prigozhin said that Russia has interfered, is interfering and will continue to interfere in the US democratic process, in response to a journalist's question about Russia potentially meddling in US congressional elections on Tuesday.

