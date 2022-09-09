Russian officials face fines after calling for 'impeachment' of President Putin

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a parade marking Navy Day in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 31.

 Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

Several elected officials in Russia have been summoned by police after they called for the impeachment of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In a rare display of dissent in the country, local deputies from the Smolninskoye municipality in the St. Petersburg area appealed to the Russian Duma to impeach the President, for what they called crimes of high treason.

