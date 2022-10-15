Russia using rape as 'military strategy' in Ukraine: UN envoy

Russia is using rape and sexual violence as part of its “military strategy” in Ukraine, a UN envoy said, and pictured, Pramila Patten, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict, at a Security Council meeting in New York in 2018.

 Xinhua/Shutterstock

Russia is using rape and sexual violence as part of its "military strategy" in Ukraine, a UN envoy said this week.

The claim follows data released by a panel of UN experts recently that verified "more than a hundred cases" of rape or sexual assault incidents reported in Ukraine since February.