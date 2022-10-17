Russia launches 'kamikaze' drone attack on Kyiv, killing at least four

A drone approaches for an attack in Kyiv on Monday.

 Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images

Ukrainian officials said at least four people were killed when Russia launched a barrage of Iranian-made "kamikaze" drone attacks in Kyiv on Monday, setting off warning sirens across the capital.

Four people were injured in the attacks and 19 people trapped under the destruction have been rescued, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a senior official working for Ukraine's president.

CNN's Joshua Berlinger, Josh Pennington and Ivana Kottasová contributed to this report