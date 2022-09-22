Russia drafts anti-war protesters into military amid nationwide demonstrations: monitoring group

More than 1,300 people were detained across Russia on September 22 for participating in nationwide anti-war protests, with some directly conscripted into the military. Riot police are seen here detaining a demonstrator in Moscow, Russia on September 21.

 Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP

More than 1,300 people were detained across Russia on Wednesday for participating in nationwide anti-war protests -- with some directly conscripted into the military, according to a monitoring group, after leader Vladimir Putin announced a "partial mobilization" of citizens for his faltering invasion of Ukraine.

Images and videos show police cracking down on demonstrators in multiple cities, with footage showing several protesters at a demonstration in central Moscow being carried away by the police and authorities in St. Petersburg attempting to contain a crowd chanting "no mobilization" outside Isakiivskiy Cathedral.

CNN's Katya Krebs, Uliana Pavlova, Gianluca Mezzofiore and Anastasia Graham-Yooll, Sugam Pokharel, Clare Sebastian, Idris Muktar, Nadine Schmidt and Stephanie Halasz contributed to this report.

