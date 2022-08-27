Russia blocks final draft of nuclear disarmament treaty at UN

 Yuki Iwamura/AP

A month-long meeting on nuclear disarmament ended in failure at the United Nations Friday night when Russia refused to accept the final draft of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

The treaty is reviewed every five years as part of an effort to reduce nuclear risks and stop the expansion of nuclear arsenals around the world.

