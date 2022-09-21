Russia announces immediate 'partial mobilization' of citizens, escalating its invasion of Ukraine

Vehicles drive past advertising boards displaying pro-Russian slogans in a street in Luhansk, Ukraine, on September 20.

 Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the immediate "partial mobilization" of Russian citizens on Wednesday, a move that dramatically threatens to escalate his faltering invasion of Ukraine following a string of defeats that caused recriminations in Moscow.

Putin said in a speech that he would use "all the means at our disposal," and even raised the specter of nuclear weapons, if he deemed the "territorial integrity" of Russia to be jeopardized.

Josh Pennington, Uliana Pavlova and CNN's Jennifer Hansler, Anna Chernova and Tim Lister contributed to this report.

