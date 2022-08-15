Rudy Giuliani told by prosecutors he is a target in Georgia 2020 presidential election probe

Rudy Giuliani, pictured here in Michigan in December of 2020, has been told by prosecutors that he is a target in the Georgia 2020 presidential election probe.

 Jeff Kowalsky/AFP/Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani has been told by prosecutors in Georgia that he is a target of the special purpose grand jury investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies violated the law in their efforts to flip the 2020 election results in Georgia.

A prosecutor from the Fulton County District Attorney's office called Giuliani's Georgia counsel on Monday to inform him that Giuliani is now considered a target of their investigation, said Bob Costello, another attorney for Giuliani.

CNN's Tierney Sneed contributed to this report.

