Giuliani looks on during an appearance before the Michigan House Oversight Committee in Lansing, Michigan, on December 2, 2020.

 Jeff Kowalsky/AFP/Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani was ordered by an Atlanta-area judge Tuesday to appear in person on August 17 in front of the special purpose grand jury investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies violated the law in their efforts to flip the 2020 election results in Georgia.

Lawyers for Giuliani, who served as an attorney for Trump during the 2020 election, are seeking to delay his appearance -- originally scheduled for Tuesday -- saying he shouldn't fly after he underwent heart stent surgery last month.

