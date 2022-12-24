Rolling power outages in Tennessee causes NFL's Titans to delay game one hour

Nashville Mayor John Cooper on Saturday urged the NFL's Tennessee Titans to postpone their scheduled noon CT game amid ongoing rolling blackouts due to the winter storm. The Titans are pictured here on December 18, in Inglewood, California.

 Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The NFL's Tennessee Titans delayed its scheduled noon CT game by an hour due to temporary rolling blackouts in the region that stemmed from the winter storm and brutal cold.

"Due to the extreme weather and power outages affecting our region, kickoff for today's game has been postponed one hour to 1 p.m. CT," the Titans said in a statement.

CNN's Hannah Sarisohn, Sharif Paget and Dianne Gallagher contributed to this report.

