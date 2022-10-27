The man who gunned down the Houston area's beloved first Sikh sheriff's deputy has been sentenced to death, according to court records.

"We are extremely grateful that justice has been served," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted. "Sandeep changed our Sheriff's Office family for the better, and we continue striving to live up to his example of servant leadership. May he Rest In Peace."

CNN's Rebekah Riess and Harmeet Kaur contributed to this report.