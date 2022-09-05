"We could never ask a child to go back, or a teacher to go back into that school ever," said McLaughlin.
Demolishing schools after a mass shooting has become common enough that there is a federal grant process available, according to Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez.
That such a process even exists is depressing, Gutierrez told KSAT-TV in May.
"What kind of world are we living in that legislation was created for razing these schools?" he said.
Other schools have also taken the path of destroying buildings after a mass tragedy.
"In many cases, these schools are closed or entirely renovated in an attempt to decrease the traumatic reminders that they have become for community members," said the Center for Violence Prevention at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
It's not clear when Robb Elementary School will be razed and if it will be replaced with another school or whether a memorial or other building will take its place.
In the meantime, survivors of the attack will attend classes at other schools in the school district.
But some families still don't feel comfortable returning and are transferring to other districts or taking classes online. A total of 416 students have transferred out of the district, and 136 have enrolled in virtual education, according to KSAT-TV.
Here's a look at what happened to other schools after horrifying attacks:
Four months later, at the beginning of the new school year, most of the school reopened -- except for the library, where most of the carnage took place. It was demolished and replaced with a newly built school library, called the Hope Library.
