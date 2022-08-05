Republican National Convention

Republicans will officially head to Milwaukee to select their next presidential nominee, Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced August 5, describing the host of the party's 2024 convention as "a great city." The skyline of Milwaukee, along Lake Michigan, is pictured in 2019.

 Carrie Antlfinger/AP

The convention site was unanimously approved by RNC members during a closed-door vote Friday morning at the party's annual summer meeting here. McDaniel was joined by former White House chief of staff and onetime RNC chairman Reince Priebus, along with members of the party's Wisconsin delegation for the announcement.

