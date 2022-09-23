A Chinese man has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for his leading role in a brutal attack on female diners in the city of Tangshan, in a case that shocked the country and sparked widespread anger over violence against women.

Chen Jizhi, along with four other defendants, were found guilty of violently assaulting four women with chairs, bottles, punches and kicks at a barbecue restaurant in June, after one of the woman rejected a sexual advance made by Chen, a local court in Hebei province said Friday.

