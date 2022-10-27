The AR-15-style rifle used in the deadly St. Louis school shooting had been taken from the shooter's possession during a domestic disturbance just days before the attack, and it's unclear how he got it, police say.

The gunman, 19-year-old Orlando Harris, opened fire on Monday, killing student Alexandria Bell, 15, and teacher Jean Kuczka, 61, and wounding several others at the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Harris later died at a hospital after a gun battle with officers at the school.

CNN's Rebekah Riess, Alex Medeiros and Chris Boyette contributed to this report.