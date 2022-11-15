hypatia-h_aee5cdaa58cb67295520d93e35c01260-h_6f4139a996c7f1c888f8fa3c7f79c90e.jpg

Sen. Rick Scott of Florida (left) told his fellow GOP senators he will challenge Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to be leader of the party in the chamber next year.

 Bloomberg via Getty Images | Associated Press

Sen. Rick Scott of Florida will challenge Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for his powerful post after the Republicans failed to win back the majority despite a favorable political environment.

Scott has little chance of succeeding -- even though it's the first real opponent McConnell has faced in his 15 years as the longest-serving GOP leader. Senate Republicans are expected to hold leadership elections Wednesday.

