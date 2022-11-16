The past week has given the world a glimpse of what climate-vulnerable countries have long known: while rich countries bend over backwards to pledge their support for climate action, they are far less enthusiastic when it comes to forking over the cash.

At the UN's COP27 climate summit, the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom are united against establishing a new fund this year to help the world's developing nations -- which have contributed little to the climate crisis -- recover from climate disasters.