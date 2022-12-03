Officials in Providence, Rhode Island, recently approved a $10 million budget plan for the city's reparations program, but some are wondering who might end up benefiting from it.

Like other communities across the country did in the wake of the 2020 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Providence sought to start a program offering reparations to Black, Indigenous and other people of color whose families have felt the effects of decades of discriminatory practices. As the city's plan is underway, critics say the program is being rushed and its guidelines show White residents could qualify based on their income.