A veteran homicide detective in Kansas City, Kansas conspired with a local drug kingpin to help run a sex-trafficking operation involving underage girls, prosecutors alleged in an explosive indictment unsealed Monday.

Roger Golubski, a retired 35-year-veteran of the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department allegedly used his position to shield the operation from law enforcement investigations, according to the three-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court in Topeka. Golubski entered a plea of not guilty, said his attorney, Chris Joseph.