Residents under Covid lockdown in China's southern manufacturing hub of Guangzhou have torn down barriers meant to confine them to their homes, taking to the streets in defiance of strictly enforced local orders, according to video and images circulating on social media.

Some of the images show large crowds cheering and surging across toppled barriers and filling streets after dark in the city's Haizhu district, which has been under an increasingly restrictive lockdown since November 5, as the epicenter of the city's ongoing Covid outbreak.

CNN's Beijing bureau contributed to this report.