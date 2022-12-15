Scientists have discovered that female snakes have a clitoris — a previously overlooked or dismissed part of their anatomy (and that of many other animals), according to a new study.

"It's quite a taboo area. Female genitalia is not an easy subject to bring up sometimes and I think people were happy saying 'it doesn't exist. There's no need for snake to have one,'" said lead study author Megan Folwell, a doctoral student at the University of Adelaide in Australia.