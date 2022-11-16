Republicans will win the House, CNN projects

The U.S. Capitol is shown in January 2018 in Washington, DC. CNN projects Republicans will win the House of Representatives.

 Win McNamee/Getty Images

Republicans will win the House of Representatives, CNN projects, in a victory that will fall short of their hopes of a "red wave" but thwart President Joe Biden's domestic agenda and will likely subject his White House to relentless investigations.

The fact that the GOP finally passed the threshold of 218 seats needed for control of the chamber eight days after Election Day -- and that it came down to the final districts to report results -- underscores the party's underwhelming midterm election performance, which history and political logic suggested should have delivered a heftier rebuke to Biden and Democrats.

Tags