Rep. Liz Cheney on Trump testimony: He's 'not going to turn this into a circus'

Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming speaks as the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, holds a hearing on October 13, 2022.

 J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, vice chair of the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection, said the panel would want to avoid a "circus" if former President Donald Trump complies with the committee's subpoena and testifies.

Cheney said in an interview with NBC News on Sunday she expects Trump will comply with a subpoena from the committee that called on the former President to testify and share select documents with investigators. Cheney said the committee plans to treat Trump's testimony "with great seriousness."