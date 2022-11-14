Human remains found in a remote California location are those of a mother reported missing Thursday after a "significant amount of blood" was seen in her home, authorities say.

In a news release, the Simi Valley Police Department said the remains of Rachel Castillo, 25, were discovered in Los Angeles County's Antelope Valley, and her ex-husband has since been taken into custody.

CNN's Sharif Paget, Melissa Alonso and Rebekah Riess contributed to this report.