Remains found in California desert identified as those of missing Lauren Cho By Stella Chan, CNN Oct 28, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Remains found in a San Bernardino County desert earlier this month belong to Lauren Cho, who went missing in June. From Facebook Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Remains found in a San Bernardino County desert earlier this month belong to Lauren Cho, who went missing in June, authorities said in a news release.Determination of the cause and manner of death is pending toxicology results, the San Bernardino County Coroner's Division said in a news release Thursday."No further information will be released on this case until such time toxicology results are available and new information is discovered as a result."The New Jersey resident was reported missing on June 28 while staying with friends in the Yucca Valley about 30-miles from Palm Springs. Searchers found her remains on October 9. The friends said she was "upset and presumably walked away from the resort, leaving behind her personal belongings."Her ex-boyfriend reported her missing about three hours after she disappeared. Investigators have said the ex-boyfriend "indicated she was suffering from mental distress."The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 