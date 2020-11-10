The countdown to Thanksgiving is on, but it doesn't feel anything like mid-November across much of the eastern half of the US.
Record highs are possible Tuesday afternoon from Illinois to Maine and as far south as Florida as temperatures soar 20 to 30 degrees above normal, continuing a trend that has been in place for much of the past week.
Over 150 record high temperatures are possible this week, according to CNN Meteorologist Dave Hennen. Numerous records were set over the weekend and on Monday across the central and eastern US, with many more expected over the next couple of days.
Temperatures through Wednesday will reach into the mid- and upper-70s across the Ohio Valley and into the Northeast thanks to a large ridge of high pressure along the mid-Atlantic coast. This ridge is responsible for creating strong southerly and southwesterly winds which are bringing warm air all the way into southern Canada.
Caribou, Maine, just a few miles from the Canadian border, is expecting a high of 74 degrees Tuesday and a low temperature around 50. Their average high temperature for November 10 is 41 degrees.
After waking up to a morning temperature in the mid 60s, Chicago will see an afternoon high around 75 -- well above the average of 52. Chicago will definitely live up to its Windy City nickname as a stiff breeze will blow at 20 to 30 mph all day with gusts over 40 mph.
Like most November warm spells, a cold reality is right around the corner. The Great Lakes will come crashing back to average temperatures on Wednesday as highs will struggle to reach 50 degrees in Chicago.
The warmth will survive through Wednesday in the Northeast with temperatures in the upper 60s and 70s producing another dozen records. The Northeast will see a bit more of a gradual decrease in temperatures as highs will fall into the 50s and low 60s on Thursday, followed by 50s on Friday.
