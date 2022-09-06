More than 50 million people across the American West are under heat alerts Tuesday, as a prolonged heat wave continues to grip the region, prompting record high temperatures and upending daily life.

Californians have been warned to prepare for rolling blackouts and asked to conserve energy. Wildfires have ripped across the state, killing at least four people while consuming thousands of acres and dozens of structures. And a hiker died while others were rescued in Arizona after suffering heat exhaustion.

CNN meteorologists Judson Jones, Jennifer Gray and Monica Garrett, and CNN's Cheri Mossburg, Nouran Salahieh, Taylor Romine and Aya Elamroussi contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.