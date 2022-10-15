23C39CD7-6FBA-46AB-95FB-99399EC1DA17.jpeg

The two stars in Wolf-Rayet 140 produce shells of dust every eight years that look like rings, as seen in this image from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope. Each ring was created when the stars came close together and their stellar winds collided, compressing the gas and forming dust.

 NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, JPL-Caltech

TORONTO (CTV Network) -- NASA's James Webb Space telescope picked up an unusual photo in the night sky.

From just over 5,000 light-years from Earth, researchers saw at least 17 dust rings around a pair of stars. The duo is known as Wolf-Rayet 140, which is an "O-type star" born with at least 25 times more mass than Earth's Sun.