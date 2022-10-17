An elementary school outside St. Louis was found to have "unacceptable" levels of radioactive contamination stemming from waste dating back to the creation of the first atomic bomb in the 1940s, and residents fear it may be linked to various cases of illness, disease, and deaths in the area.

According to an independent report from the Boston Chemical Data Corporation, "unacceptable" radioactive levels were found throughout the Jana School in Florissant, Missouri.

CNN's Carma Hassan, Ashley Davis and Eric Levenson contributed to this report.