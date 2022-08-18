R. Kelly victim testifies 20 years later about sexual abuse, including some recorded on video, that allegedly started when she was just 14

Musician R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Court building in Chicago on June 6, 2019.

 Amr Alfiky/AP

Twenty years after she denied to a grand jury that R. Kelly had sex with her as a girl and recorded some of their encounters, the now-grown woman took the stand Thursday to reverse her testimony.

Speaking in federal court in Chicago under the pseudonym Jane, the 37-year-old only looked at Kelly once during her testimony -- when asked to identify him. Kelly kept his gaze lowered to the defense table throughout her time on the stand.

