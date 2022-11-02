A Queens man pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of first-degree manslaughter in connection with the "brutal slaying" of a woman found dismembered in a sports duffel bag, according to the district attorney.

David Bonola, 44, is accused of fatally stabbing Orsolya Gaal, 51, more than 50 times on April 16 at her home, according to a news release from District Attorney Melinda Katz.

