Several members of a QAnon group in Japan were sentenced by a Tokyo court on Thursday for breaking into multiple Covid vaccination centers, according to CNN affiliate TV Asahi.

The five defendants were members of YamatoQ, an offshoot of the larger QAnon conspiracy theory that originated in the United States in 2017. In the years since, a number of fringe QAnon groups have emerged in Japan, with some local influencers garnering tens of thousands of followers.

CNN's Emiko Jozuka contributed reporting.

