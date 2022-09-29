Putin to host ceremony annexing occupied Ukrainian territories on Friday, Kremlin says

Russia will on September 30 begin formally annexing up to 18% of Ukrainian territory. A service member of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic is pictured here walking past a banner on the doors of a polling station.

 Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

Russia will on Friday begin formally annexing up to 18% of Ukrainian territory, with President Vladimir Putin expected to host a ceremony in the Kremlin to declare four occupied Ukrainian territories part of Russia.

The ceremony would take place on Friday at 15:00 local time (08:00 ET) in the Kremlin's St. George's Hall, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. Putin will deliver a speech and meet with Russian-backed leaders of the four occupied regions on the sidelines of the ceremony, he added.

