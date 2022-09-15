Chinese leader Xi Jinping is meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin Thursday in a show of diplomatic support, as Moscow contends with growing international isolation over its faltering invasion of Ukraine.

In their meeting, Russian state media reported Putin condemned US "provocations" in the Taiwan Strait, and said he "highly appreciates" China's "balanced position" on the Ukraine crisis.

