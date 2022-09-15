Putin concedes China has 'questions and concerns' over Russia's faltering invasion of Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, told Chinese leader Xi Jinping on September 15 he "highly appreciates" China's "balanced position" on the Ukraine war. Jinping and Putin are pictured here in Russia in June 2019.

 Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday praised China's "balanced position" on the Ukraine war, though he conceded Beijing had "questions and concerns" over the invasion, in what appeared to be a veiled admission of their diverging views over the protracted military assault.

Putin made the comments when meeting Chinese leader Xi Jinping in person for the first time since the invasion at a regional summit in Uzbekistan, days after Russia suffered a series of major military setback in Ukraine. Russian troops are retreating en mass, having lost more territory in a week than they captured in five months.

