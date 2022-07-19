Putin arrives in Iran for first trip outside former Soviet Union since his invasion of Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Iran on June 19 for his first international trip beyond the borders of the former Soviet Union since he launched Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Iran on Tuesday for his first international trip beyond the borders of the former Soviet Union since launching his invasion of Ukraine, which effectively ruptured ties with the West.

Putin met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran, and with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He also met with Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei on Tuesday, according to Iranian state news agency IRNA.

