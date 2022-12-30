Putin and Xi meet against backdrop of growing crises for both leaders

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping during a bilateral meeting on November 13, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil.

 Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in a virtual meeting Friday that their partnership was more important than ever in the face of "unprecedented pressure" from the West, as Moscow's invasion of Ukraine leaves it increasingly isolated on the global stage.

While Putin's war in Ukraine rages on and Xi grapples with an unprecedented Covid outbreak, a call between the two leaders on Friday underlined their mutual reliance amid mounting crises at home.