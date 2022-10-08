A Purdue University student who was arrested Wednesday after his roommate was found dead in their dormitory told police he fatally stabbed him, Indiana prosecutors said Friday.

Ji Min Sha, 22, said he used a knife to kill his roommate, Varun Manish Chheda, 20, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Friday by the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor's Office.

