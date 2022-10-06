Proud Boys member is first to plead guilty to seditious conspiracy

A man wears a Proud Boy vest at Delta Park in Portland, Oregon in September 2020. Jeremy Bertino, a top lieutenant to Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy in federal court on October 6.

 Maranie R. Staab/AFP/Getty Images

Jeremy Bertino, a top lieutenant to Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy in federal court on Thursday, and is cooperating with the Justice Department's investigation into the far-right extremist group.

Bertino, 43, also pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He is the first member of the Proud Boys to plead guilty to seditious conspiracy -- a major boost to the historic prosecution of the organization.

CNN's Annie Grayer contributed to this report.

Tags