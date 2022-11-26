Protests erupt across China in unprecedented challenge to Xi Jinping's zero-Covid policy

Police officers block Shanghai's Urumqi Road on Sunday.

 Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images

Protests erupted across China throughout the weekend, including at universities and in Shanghai where hundreds chanted "Step down, Xi Jinping! Step down, Communist Party!" in an unprecedented show of defiance against the country's stringent and increasingly costly zero-Covid policy.

A deadly fire at an apartment block in Urumqi, the capital of the far western region of Xinjiang, which killed 10 people and injured nine on Thursday has acted as a catalyst for searing public anger, as videos emerged that seemed to suggest lockdown measures delayed firefighters from reaching the victims.

