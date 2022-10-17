Prosecutors want Bannon to be sentenced to six months

Prosecutors want Steve Bannon, pictured here in New York City on September 8, to be sentenced to six months in prison for contempt of Congress.

 David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Federal prosecutors want Steve Bannon, a former top adviser to former President Donald Trump, to be sentenced to six months in prison for contempt of Congress, according to a recommendation filed Monday.

In addition to serving time, the government is seeking $200,000 in fines.

