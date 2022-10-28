Mass shooters have "a slow build towards violence over time and they give up a lot of warning signs," a forensic psychologist testified Friday at a pretrial hearing for the parents of Michigan school shooter suspect Ethan Crumbley.

Jennifer and James Crumbley have each been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter after prosecutors accused them of giving their son easy access to a gun and ignoring signs he was a threat before last year's shooting at Oxford High School that resulted in four deaths and seven injuries.