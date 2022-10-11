Prosecutors ask jury to recommend death sentence for Parkland shooter

The death penalty trial for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is nearing its end. Cruz is seen here at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on August 22, 2022.

 Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel/Pool/Reuters

Prosecutors have called on a Florida jury to recommend the Parkland school shooter be put to death, saying in a closing argument Tuesday he meticulously planned the February 2018 massacre, and that the facts of the case outweigh anything in his background that defense attorneys claim warrant a life sentence.

"What he wanted to do, what his plan was and what he did, was to murder children at school and their caretakers," lead prosecutor Michael Satz said of Nikolas Cruz, who pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder for the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in which 14 students and three school staff members were killed. "That's what he wanted to do."

