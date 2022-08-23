A decision is expected Tuesday in the criminal case against two Atlanta police officers charged in relation to the June 2020 shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, Georgia special prosecutor Peter Skandalakis said in a statement.

Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by officer Garrett Rolfe outside a Wendy's restaurant after failing a sobriety test, fighting with two officers, taking a Taser from one and running away. While fleeing, Brooks turned back and appeared to aim the Taser at Rolfe, who then shot Brooks twice in the back, killing him, surveillance video shows.

