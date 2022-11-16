Additional charges were announced Tuesday against the man accused of killing three football players and wounding two others in a weekend shooting at the University of Virginia ahead of his initial court appearance Wednesday.

The new charges -- two counts of malicious wounding, each accompanied by a firearm charge -- are related to the two people who were injured in the Sunday shooting, Albemarle County Commonwealth's Attorney James Hingeley told CNN.

